Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $355.37 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $409.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

