Tobam Sells 365 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

BMO opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

