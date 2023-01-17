Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE:AIG opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

