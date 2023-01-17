Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tobam lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $251.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $290.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

