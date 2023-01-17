United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.89.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on URI. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

