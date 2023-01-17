Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.57 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

SRE opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.