Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,256,424.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.