U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

