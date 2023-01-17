Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 43.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $146,280,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,301.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,028.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,910.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

