Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $313.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

