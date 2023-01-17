Tobam Acquires 1,084 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tobam raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.