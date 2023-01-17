Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

