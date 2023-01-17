SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 320,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average of $301.20. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.27.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

