CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $85,516.12 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00431542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,421.66 or 0.30291256 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.00759397 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

