Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

IFNNY opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.