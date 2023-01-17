Citigroup Downgrades ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Neutral

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

