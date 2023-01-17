Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Under Armour Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
