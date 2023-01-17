Piper Sandler Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $69.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Twilio Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $305,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Twilio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Twilio by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

