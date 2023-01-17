Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,990.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

