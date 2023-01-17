Piper Sandler Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $46.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

