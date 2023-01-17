Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $128.36 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $128,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $94,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.