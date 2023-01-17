Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $137,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

NYSE A opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.