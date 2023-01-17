Tobam Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tobam decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $332.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average of $325.76.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

