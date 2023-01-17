Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 74.93% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $125,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

UEVM opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

