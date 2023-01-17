North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 24,280 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,734 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,558 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

