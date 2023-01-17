Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

NYSE:W opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $172.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,700. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

