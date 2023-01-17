Tobam Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tobam lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $55,646,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 857,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

