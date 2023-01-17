Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,326 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of SVB Financial Group worth $154,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $705.90.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

