Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.37% of Performance Food Group worth $158,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

