Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Snap stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,177,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

