PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

