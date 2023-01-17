Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average is $239.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.