Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $656.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

