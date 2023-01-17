Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

