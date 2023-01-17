North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $1,401,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

