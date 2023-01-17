iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $57.45.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

