Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

