UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of UMH Properties worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 50.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in UMH Properties by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,870 shares of company stock valued at $29,943 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.