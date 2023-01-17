Tangible Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00430149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.12 or 0.30193315 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00761006 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNGBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.