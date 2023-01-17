The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 55.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of TCS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.77 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

