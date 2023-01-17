dYdX (DYDX) Price Tops $1.48 on Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $82.30 million and approximately $48.73 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

