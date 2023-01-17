North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 25,000 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. Duluth had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

