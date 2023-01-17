SingularityNET Price Tops $0.22 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $264.99 million and $9.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 233.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00232371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,178,421,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17231797 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $66,462,700.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

