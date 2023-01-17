Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $732,164.23 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $117.76 million and approximately $732,164.23 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

