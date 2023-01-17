DeversiFi Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and $6,341.78 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

