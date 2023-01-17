North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

