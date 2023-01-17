Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,541 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.