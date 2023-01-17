Cim LLC Sells 420 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cim LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

