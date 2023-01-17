Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.