The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $56.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,168. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.